Katy J Pearson reveals details of third album ‘Someday, Now’

Folk-pop favourite Katy J Pearson has made her return proper, having announced that her third album ‘Someday, Now’ will land this Autumn on 20th September (via Heavenly Recordings).

She’s recently featured on Yard Act’s ‘When The Laughter Stops’ and worked on a collaborative covers EP, but this is set to be her first solo full-length since 2022’s ‘Sound Of The Morning’, which followed her debut ‘Return’ in 2020.

Recorded in Wales at Rockfield Studios, ‘Someday, Now’ sees Katy team up with Davey Newington (Boy Azooga), Huw Evans (H Hawkline), and Joel Burton as her band, with Nathan Jenkins - aka Bullion - taking the production reins. “I knew exactly who I wanted to work with, I knew exactly who my session band were going to be, I knew where I wanted to record”, Katy has shared. “It felt like I was finally calling the shots for myself, and that was so empowering.”

To mark the announcement, Katy has also shared the LP’s lead single and opener, Those Goodbyes’, as well as an accompanying new visual. Speaking about the track, she has commented that “I used to feel like I had to go high for people to hear the vulnerability, but actually, singing in your natural range and being relaxed in it - I think there’s something a lot more vulnerable about that.”

Watch the video for ‘Those Goodbyes’ here: