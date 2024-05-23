News

Katy J Pearson reveals details of third album 'Someday, Now'

She's also shared its lead single, 'Those Goodbyes', as well as announcing a UK tour.

Photo: Seren Carys

23rd May 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Folk-pop favourite Katy J Pearson has made her return proper, having announced that her third album ‘Someday, Now’ will land this Autumn on 20th September (via Heavenly Recordings). 

She’s recently featured on Yard Act’s ‘When The Laughter Stops’ and worked on a collaborative covers EP, but this is set to be her first solo full-length since 2022’s ‘Sound Of The Morning’, which followed her debut ‘Return’ in 2020. 

Recorded in Wales at Rockfield Studios, ‘Someday, Now’ sees Katy team up with Davey Newington (Boy Azooga), Huw Evans (H Hawkline), and Joel Burton as her band, with Nathan Jenkins - aka Bullion - taking the production reins. “I knew exactly who I wanted to work with, I knew exactly who my session band were going to be, I knew where I wanted to record”, Katy has shared. “It felt like I was finally calling the shots for myself, and that was so empowering.”

To mark the announcement, Katy has also shared the LP’s lead single and opener, Those Goodbyes’, as well as an accompanying new visual. Speaking about the track, she has commented that “I used to feel like I had to go high for people to hear the vulnerability, but actually, singing in your natural range and being relaxed in it - I think there’s something a lot more vulnerable about that.”

Watch the video for ‘Those Goodbyes’ here:

Play Video

Plus, Katy has also shared plans to celebrate the release of ‘Someday, Now’ with a UK tour (tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday 31st May). Find out where she’s stopping off below. 

NOVEMBER 2024
25 Margate, Lido
26 Brighton, Concorde 2 
28 Southampton, 1865
29 Bristol, SWX
30 Sheffield, The Foundry

DECEMBER 2024 
02 Manchester, New Century Hall
03 Glasgow, St Luke’s
04 Leeds, Irish Centre
05 Birmingham, Castle and Falcon

FEBRUARY 2025
05 London, KOKO

‘Someday, Now’ tracklisting:
1.   Those Goodbyes
2.   Save Me
3.   It’s Mine Now
4.   Maybe
5.   Grand Final
6.   Long Range Driver
7.   Constant
8.   Someday
9.   Siren Song
10. Sky

