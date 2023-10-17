News
Danny Brown announces new album ‘Quaranta’ & shares lead single ‘Tantor’
The follow-up to his 2019 album ‘uknowhatimsayin¿’ is set for release next month via Warp Records.
Danny Brown is back at it: following the release of ‘Scaring The Hoes’ - his collaboration with JPEGMAFIA - earlier this year, the rapper has now announced details of his new solo album, ‘Quaranta’.
While his forthcoming release will follow his 2019 solo offering - and fifth album - ‘uknowhatimsayin¿’, his new record is set to be a “spiritual sequel” to his breakthrough ‘XXX’, that landed back in 2011. ‘Quaranta’ - which means ‘40’ in Italian, for those who didn’t know - is set for release next month, on 17th November via Warp Records; it’ll be eleven tracks in length and will feature appearances from Bruiser Wolf, Kassa Overall and MIKE, as well as production from Quelle Chris, Paul White, SKYWLKR and more.
Today, Brown’s also shared the frenetic first track to be taken from the album in the form of ‘Tantor’, alongside a surreal video directed by UNCANNY in which Danny becomes the “cyborg with vocal chords” from the song’s lyrics. Check out the video, and the tracklisting for ‘Quaranta’ below.
1. Quaranta
2. Tantor
3. Ain’t My Concern
4. Dark Sword Angel
5. Y.B.P. feat. Bruiser Wolf
6. Jenn’s Terrific Vacation feat. Kassa Overall
7. Down Wit It
8. Celibate feat. MIKE
9. Shakedown
10. Hanami
11. Bass Jam
