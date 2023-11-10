floweroflove shares buoyant new track ‘a girl like me

Bouncy and hopeful, ‘a girl like me’ is the latest track from pop riser and DIY Class of 2023 alum flowerovlove. Propelled by a skittish drumbeat, ‘a girl like me’ recalls the euphoric indie-pop of the likes of beabadoobee, and follows this year’s previous singles ‘Next Best Exit’ and ‘Coffee Shop’.

Discussing the inspirations behind the song, flowerovlove has commented: “Everlasting crushes can be so splendid and passionate. You can become devoted almost like a golden retriever is, but it also clashes with feels of drowning in oceans of uncertainty that the person you adore may not feel the same way, so you obsess with questions like “would a boy like you like a girl like me?” or “could someone like you like someone like me?”

You can listen to ‘a girl like me’ and read our review of flowerovlove’s ‘A Mosh Pit In The Clouds’ below.