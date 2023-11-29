News

Future Islands share latest album preview ‘The Fight

Their forthcoming LP ‘People Who Aren’t There Anymore’ arrives in January.

Photo: Frank Hamilton

29th November 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

On seventh album ‘People Who Aren’t There Anymore’ (out on 26th January via 4AD), Maryland’s Future Islands are looking inwards, channeling their signature energy into a collection of powerful, markedly deliberate tracks.

They’ve today shared another preview in the form of new cut ‘The Fight’, which follows the previously released singles ‘Deep in the Night’, ‘King of Sweden’, ‘Peach’, and ‘The Tower’. Led by groove-laden synths, ‘The Fight’ explores vocalist Sam Herring’s efforts to keep going in the face of adversity, and lands alongside a new video directed by Jonathan van Tulleken (Top Boy, Shogun).

You can check out the full tracklist for ‘People Who Aren’t There Anymore’ and watch that very video below.

1. King of Sweden
2. The Tower
3. Deep In The Night
4. Say Goodbye
5. Give Me The Ghost Back
6. Corner Of My Eye
7. The Thief
8. Iris
9. The Fight
10. Peach
11. The Sickness
12. The Garden Wheel

