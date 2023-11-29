News
Future Islands share latest album preview ‘The Fight’
Their forthcoming LP ‘People Who Aren’t There Anymore’ arrives in January.
On seventh album ‘People Who Aren’t There Anymore’ (out on 26th January via 4AD), Maryland’s Future Islands are looking inwards, channeling their signature energy into a collection of powerful, markedly deliberate tracks.
They’ve today shared another preview in the form of new cut ‘The Fight’, which follows the previously released singles ‘Deep in the Night’, ‘King of Sweden’, ‘Peach’, and ‘The Tower’. Led by groove-laden synths, ‘The Fight’ explores vocalist Sam Herring’s efforts to keep going in the face of adversity, and lands alongside a new video directed by Jonathan van Tulleken (Top Boy, Shogun).
You can check out the full tracklist for ‘People Who Aren’t There Anymore’ and watch that very video below.
1. King of Sweden
2. The Tower
3. Deep In The Night
4. Say Goodbye
5. Give Me The Ghost Back
6. Corner Of My Eye
7. The Thief
8. Iris
9. The Fight
10. Peach
11. The Sickness
12. The Garden Wheel
Records, etc at
Future Islands - People Who Aren't There Anymore (Cd)
Future Islands - People Who Aren't There Anymore (Vinyl LP - black)
Future Islands - People Who Aren't There Anymore (Vinyl LP - clear)
Future Islands - As Long As You Are (Vinyl LP - black)
Future Islands - As Long As You Are (Cd)
Future Islands - As Long As You Are (Vinyl LP - blue)
Read More
Declan McKenna, The Cribs, Future Islands and more to play Live At Leeds In The Park 2024
The outdoor festival will return to Temple Newsam Park next May.
23rd November 2023, 2:52pm
Future Islands share news of upcoming LP ‘People Who Aren’t There Anymore’
It comes hot on the heels of their previous album tour.
30th October 2023, 1:21pm
In Photos: End of the Road 2023
Check out DIY's photos from across this year's End Of The Road, including Future Islands, Wet Leg, Flohio and more.
7th September 2023, 2:59pm
Future Islands offer up new track ‘Deep In The Night’
The Baltimore band have shared their newest single ahead of a slew of UK and European shows.
16th August 2023, 3:03pm
Popular right now
Featuring King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, IDLES, Tkay Maidza, Sleater-Kinney and more.