News
Holly Humberstone releases latest pre-album single ‘Into Your Room’
Her forthcoming debut LP ‘Paint My Bedroom Black’ lands next month.
Following a string of singles such as ‘Superbloodmoon’ and ‘Room Service’, Holly Humberstone has today shared the latest track to be taken from her forthcoming debut album, ‘Paint My Bedroom Black’. The new song, entitled ‘Into Your Room’, was written in California in just one day, and explores feeling guilty about not being present for loved ones.
Watch Holly’s live performance of ‘Into Your Room’ here:
To mark the release of ‘Paint My Bedroom Black’, Holly is due to hit the road this autumn for a series of intimate UK instores - find out where she’ll be playing below.
OCTOBER
01 Liverpool, Jacaranda (sold out)
02 Leeds, Crash (sold out)
03 Nottingham, Rough Trade
05 Londong, Banquet (sold out)
06 Southampton, The Brook, Vinilo (sold out)
08 Newcastle, Newcastle University with Reflex Records
09 London, Rough Trade East (two sold out shows)
Holly Humberstone - Paint My Bedroom Black Eco Purple Coloured Vinyl + CD
£34
Holly Humberstone - Paint My Bedroom Black Eco Purple Coloured + Black Vinyl
£46
Holly Humberstone - Paint My Bedroom Black Eco Vinyl
£24
Holly Humberstone - Paint My Bedroom Black CD
£12
Holly Humberstone - Paint My Bedroom Black Eco Purple Coloured Vinyl
£24
Holly Humberstone - Can You Afford To Lose Me? Translucent Purple Vinyl
£25
