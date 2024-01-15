IDLES continue teasing new album with ‘Gift Horse

Following recent cuts ‘Dancer’ and ‘Grace’, IDLES have today shared ‘Gift Horse’, the latest single to be lifted from their upcoming new album ‘TANGK’ (due out on 16th February).

Pairing the band’s signature intensity with an underlying introspection, the track sees Joe Talbot and co. lyrically embrace ‘TANGK”s central theme of joyful, powerful communion: “All is love and love is all.” Commenting on the single, Joe has said: “Look at us go! Music and movement for you and yours. Be bold and ride us like the disco donkeys we are.”

To coincide with the release, IDLES have also confirmed some new additions to their already-stacked schedule of forthcoming tour dates, with three intimate out-store shows in London and Bristol now on the agenda too. Find out more - and check out the official video for ‘Gift Horse’ - below.