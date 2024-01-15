News
IDLES continue teasing new album with ‘Gift Horse’
The band have also just confirmed a handful of intimate UK release shows.
Following recent cuts ‘Dancer’ and ‘Grace’, IDLES have today shared ‘Gift Horse’, the latest single to be lifted from their upcoming new album ‘TANGK’ (due out on 16th February).
Pairing the band’s signature intensity with an underlying introspection, the track sees Joe Talbot and co. lyrically embrace ‘TANGK”s central theme of joyful, powerful communion: “All is love and love is all.” Commenting on the single, Joe has said: “Look at us go! Music and movement for you and yours. Be bold and ride us like the disco donkeys we are.”
To coincide with the release, IDLES have also confirmed some new additions to their already-stacked schedule of forthcoming tour dates, with three intimate out-store shows in London and Bristol now on the agenda too. Find out more - and check out the official video for ‘Gift Horse’ - below.
Get up to speed with IDLES’ extensive 2024 touring itinerary here:
FEBRUARY 2024
15 London, Pryzm Kingston (hosted by Banquet Records) (just added)
16 London, Electric Brixton (hosted by Rough Trade) (just added)
17 Bristol, The Marble Factory (hosted by Rough Trade) (just added)
29 Porto, Super Bock Arena
MARCH 2024
01 Madrid, Wizinik
02 Barcelona, Sant Jordi Club
05 Milan, Alcatraz (sold out)
07 Paris, Zenith
08 Amsterdam, AFAS (sold out)
09 Antwerp, Lotto Arena
11 Prague, SaSaZu (sold out)
12 Luxembourg, Rockhal
14 Zurich, Halle 622
15 Berlin, Max-Schmeling-Halle
16 Hamburg, Sporthalle
18 Stockholm, Annexet
19 Copenhagen, KB Hallen
21 Cologne, Palladium
22 Munich, Zenith
23 Frankfurt, Jahrhunderthalle
MAY 2024 - just added
03 Vancouver, PNE Forum
04 Portland, Roseland Theatre (sold out)
05 Portland, Roseland Theatre (sold out)
07 Seattle, Paramount Theatre (sold out)
10 Oakland, Fox Theater
11 San Francisco, The Warfield
13 Hollywood, Palladium (sold out)
14 Hollywood, Palladium
18 Denver, The Mission Ballroom
21 Austin, Moody Amphitheater
22 Houston, White Oak Music Hall
23 Dallas, South Side Ballroom
JUNE 2024 - just added
10 Fort Lauderdale, Revolution Live
11 Orlando, House of Blues
13 New Orleans, The Fillmore
JULY 2024 - just added
12 Cardiff, Castle
13 Halifax, The Piece Hall
20 Margate, Margate Summer Series
21 Cornwall, The Wyldes
SEPTEMBER 2024 - just added
14 Asheville, Rabbit Rabbit
15 Atlanta, Tabernacle
18 Chicago, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
20 Toronto, Coca-Cola Coliseum
21 Montreal, MTELUS (sold out)
22 Montreal, MTELUS
24 Boston, Roadrunner
OCTOBER 2024
01 Guadalajara, Guanamor Teatro Estudio
02 Monterrey, Showcenter Complex
04 Mexico City, Pepsi Centre
NOVEMBER 2024
17 Belfast, Telegraph (sold out)
19 Dublin, Olympia (sold out)
23 Glasgow, OVO Hydro
24 Newcastle, O2 City Hall
25 Nottingham, Rock City (sold out)
26 Nottingham, Rock City
29 London, Alexandra Palace
DECEMBER 2024
01 Brighton, The Brighton Centre
03 Birmingham, O2 Academy
