News
IDLES feel the love on new track ‘Grace’
Tickets for their 2024 UK tour go on sale this Friday.
Following on from the release of recent single ‘Dancer’ and an intimate surprise(ish) show at London’s Village Underground, IDLES are back with another cut from their forthcoming album ‘TANGK’. Entitled ‘Grace’, the track builds steadily to a powerful, hopeful apex, powered by frontman Joe Talbot’s distinctive vocal.
Speaking further on the band’s new song, Joe has said that it “came from nowhere and everything. It was a breath and a call to be held. The only words or singing that came from our sessions with Nigel [Godrich] and I needed it, truly. All is love.”
‘Grace’ acts as another teaser of what fans can expect from ‘TANGK’ (out on 16th February 2024) - an album which has seen IDLES collaborate with Kenny Beats and the aforementioned Nigel Godrich on production; and with LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy and Nancy Whang on backing vocals (‘Dancer’).
You can listen to ‘Grace’ below, and find out more about the band’s extensive 2024 world tour here.
