Jalen Ngonda releases new track ‘So Glad I Found You

It follows the announcement of his now sold out UK tour, with a new date at London’s Koko to be added.

Jalen Ngonda releases new track ‘So Glad I Found You’
Photo: Rosie Cohe

24th August 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Maryland-born, East London-based Jalen Ngonda has shared his newest single, ‘So Glad I Found You’, developing his distinctive, 70s Motown-influenced sound. The release serves as a follow up to recent track ‘That’s All I Wanted From You’ and lands ahead of his debut album, ‘Come Around and Love Me’ (out on 8th September via Daptone Records).

Having previously supported Lauryn Hill, Laura Mvula, Martha Reeves and Olivia Dean, Jalen is no stranger to touring. ‘So Glad I Found You’ acts as another teaser of what to expect from his own now sold-out UK headline tour - to which he’s now added a headline show at London’s Koko due to demand (details to be announced). Jalen will visit the following cities this autumn:

NOVEMBER
01 Glasgow, King Tut’s (sold out)
02 Liverpool, Jimmy’s (sold out)
04 Birmingham, O Institutes (sold out)
06 Bristol, Exchange (sold out)
07 London, Jazz Cafe (sold out)

Listen to ‘So Glad I Found You’ below.

