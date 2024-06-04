News
Kasabian’s Serge Pizzorno talks his love of football and outlandish fashion in DIY’s Before They Knew Better
The latest episode of DIY’s podcast also sees the Kasabian frontman dive into his ties to Leicester, and his Italian family roots.
We don’t mean to brag but the second series of Before They Knew Better (the podcast that rewinds the clock and delves into your fave musicians’ pre-fame years) has been rather star-studded, and safe to say, this week’s episode is no different. Having already featured iconic guests such as CMAT, The Cribs’ Ryan and Gary Jarman, CHVRCHES’ Lauren Mayberry, Bill Ryder-Jones and Kate Nash, this week we’ve got another big gun: Serge Pizzorno of festival titans Kasabian.
Within our (hilarious) new episode, we speak to Serge about growing up in Leicester and how he can’t imagine living anywhere else (“If Kendrick has got Compton, then I’ve got Leicester”); his love of football and its link to the Italian side of his family (“It’s so much deeper than [a] football team - the [Italian] national team represents a connection between me and my dad’s family”); and how he discovered his love for out-there fashion. “I think ‘95, ‘96, that would’ve been the rock and roll circus where I would be trying to look for big furs,” he tells us, “but crossed with a very sort of ‘terrace’ look as well. Every now and again, I would drop a Stone Island jacket, or a Lacoste hoodie. I would go into both camps, because I do enjoy both and I can’t commit to one thing. I just don’t see the world that way.”
The episode also lands ahead of the release of Kasabian’s new album ‘Happenings’, which is set for release next month, on 5th July via Columbia Records.
Before They Knew Better - available to listen now on Spotify, Apple, Amazon, YouTube, and all major podcast platforms - is DIY’s podcast digging into the wins, woes and wtfs of your favourite musicians’ early years, with a new episode landing every Tuesday morning.
You can listen to our latest episode with Serge Pizzorno in full below.
