News

Kasabian’s Serge Pizzorno talks his love of football and outlandish fashion in DIY’s Before They Knew Better

The latest episode of DIY’s podcast also sees the Kasabian frontman dive into his ties to Leicester, and his Italian family roots.

4th June 2024
Words: Sarah Jamieson

Kasabian, News, Podcast

We don’t mean to brag but the second series of Before They Knew Better (the podcast that rewinds the clock and delves into your fave musicians’ pre-fame years) has been rather star-studded, and safe to say, this week’s episode is no different. Having already featured iconic guests such as CMAT, The Cribs’ Ryan and Gary Jarman, CHVRCHES’ Lauren Mayberry, Bill Ryder-Jones and Kate Nash, this week we’ve got another big gun: Serge Pizzorno of festival titans Kasabian.  

Within our (hilarious) new episode, we speak to Serge about growing up in Leicester and how he can’t imagine living anywhere else (“If Kendrick has got Compton, then I’ve got Leicester”); his love of football and its link to the Italian side of his family (“It’s so much deeper than [a] football team - the [Italian] national team represents a connection between me and my dad’s family”); and how he discovered his love for out-there fashion. “I think ‘95, ‘96, that would’ve been the rock and roll circus where I would be trying to look for big furs,” he tells us, “but crossed with a very sort of ‘terrace’ look as well. Every now and again, I would drop a Stone Island jacket, or a Lacoste hoodie. I would go into both camps, because I do enjoy both and I can’t commit to one thing. I just don’t see the world that way.” 

The episode also lands ahead of the release of Kasabian’s new album ‘Happenings’, which is set for release next month, on 5th July via Columbia Records.

Before They Knew Better - available to listen now on Spotify, Apple, Amazon, YouTube, and all major podcast platforms - is DIY’s podcast digging into the wins, woes and wtfs of your favourite musicians’ early years, with a new episode landing every Tuesday morning.

You can listen to our latest episode with Serge Pizzorno in full below. 

Get tickets to watch Kasabian live now.

Tags: Kasabian, News, Podcast

Kasabian Tickets

Victoria Park, Leicester

Parc Del Forum, Barcelona

Latest News

Fat Dog share new track ‘I Am The King’ from forthcoming debut ‘WOOF.’

Fat Dog share new track I Am The King’ from forthcoming debut WOOF.’

Charli XCX, Hozier & Don Toliver join Open’er’s 2024 festival line-up

Charli XCX, Hozier & Don Toliver join Open’ers 2024 festival line-up

Alfie Templeman shares funky Nile Rodgers-featuring ‘Just A Dance’

Alfie Templeman shares funky Nile Rodgers-featuring Just A Dance’

Everything Everything, Say She She & more join Death Cab For Cutie & The Postal Service at All Points East 2024

Everything Everything, Say She She & more join Death Cab For Cutie & The Postal Service at All Points East 2024

Romy shares new single ‘Always Forever’, with Charlotte Wells-directed video

Romy shares new single Always Forever’, with Charlotte Wells-directed video

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

May 2024

Latest Issue

May 2024

With Rachel Chinouriri, A.G. Cook, Yannis Philippakis, Wasia Project and more!

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY