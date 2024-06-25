News

Kate Nash schedules 2024 UK and EU tour

The run of shows will be in celebration of her recently released new album, ‘9 Sad Symphonies’.

Photo: Alice Baxley

25th June 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Kate Nash, News

Hot on the heels of the release of her fifth studio LP ‘9 Sad Symphonies’, Kate Nash has now announced that she’ll be taking the album on the road for a string of tour dates around the UK and Europe later this year (with an additional special show at London’s Kentish Town Forum planned for Spring 2025). 

Kicking off in Glasgow on 21st November, the run will see her stop off in five other cities around the UK - including a previously announced, already sold-out night at London’s KOKO - before she moves on to Europe in December. Tickets for the Kentish Town Forum show are available via presale now, while general sale for all dates will open tomorrow, on Wednesday 26th June. 

You can listen back to our recent podcast episode with Kate and find out all the details of her upcoming tour below. 

Kate Nash continues Series Two of Before They Knew Better 

Podcast

Kate Nash continues Series Two of Before They Knew Better 

This week on the podcast, we dig into the coming-of-age years of the mid-'00s Myspace icon.

NOVEMBER 2024
21 Glasgow, Oran Mor
22 Newcastle, Northumbria Uni Domain
25 Leeds, Beckett University
26 Manchester, New Century Hall
28 London, KOKO (sold out)
29 Brighton, Chalk

DECEMBER  2024
05 Utrecht, TivoliVredenburg (Pandora)
06 Osnabrück, Die Botschaft
07 Berlin, Astra Kulturhaus
9 Cologne, Kantine
10 Paris, L’Alhambra
17 Belfast, Limelight 1
18 Dublin, Academy

APRIL 2025
09 London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

Get tickets to watch Kate Nash live now.

Tags: Kate Nash, News

Kate Nash Tickets

Brighton Beach, Brighton

KOKO, London

Latest News

Graham Coxon talks early Blur, Colchester, and squats on DIY’s Before They Knew Better podcast

Graham Coxon talks early Blur, Colchester, and squats on DIY’s Before They Knew Better podcast

SOPHIE’s self-titled final album to be posthumously released this Autumn

SOPHIEs self-titled final album to be posthumously released this Autumn

NIKI shares latest single ‘Blue Moon’

NIKI shares latest single Blue Moon’

SOFT PLAY, Seal, Kate Nash and more to support Robbie Williams at BST Hyde Park 2024

SOFT PLAY, Seal, Kate Nash and more to support Robbie Williams at BST Hyde Park 2024

St Vincent announces ‘All Born Screaming’ Autumn 2024 UK and EU dates

St Vincent announces All Born Screaming’ Autumn 2024 UK and EU dates

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

June 2024

Latest Issue

June 2024

With Glass Animals, Los Campesinos!, Alfie Templeman, Lava La Rue and many more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY