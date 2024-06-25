Kate Nash schedules 2024 UK and EU tour

Hot on the heels of the release of her fifth studio LP ‘9 Sad Symphonies’, Kate Nash has now announced that she’ll be taking the album on the road for a string of tour dates around the UK and Europe later this year (with an additional special show at London’s Kentish Town Forum planned for Spring 2025).

Kicking off in Glasgow on 21st November, the run will see her stop off in five other cities around the UK - including a previously announced, already sold-out night at London’s KOKO - before she moves on to Europe in December. Tickets for the Kentish Town Forum show are available via presale now, while general sale for all dates will open tomorrow, on Wednesday 26th June.

You can listen back to our recent podcast episode with Kate and find out all the details of her upcoming tour below.