News
Kate Nash schedules 2024 UK and EU tour
The run of shows will be in celebration of her recently released new album, ‘9 Sad Symphonies’.
Hot on the heels of the release of her fifth studio LP ‘9 Sad Symphonies’, Kate Nash has now announced that she’ll be taking the album on the road for a string of tour dates around the UK and Europe later this year (with an additional special show at London’s Kentish Town Forum planned for Spring 2025).
Kicking off in Glasgow on 21st November, the run will see her stop off in five other cities around the UK - including a previously announced, already sold-out night at London’s KOKO - before she moves on to Europe in December. Tickets for the Kentish Town Forum show are available via presale now, while general sale for all dates will open tomorrow, on Wednesday 26th June.
You can listen back to our recent podcast episode with Kate and find out all the details of her upcoming tour below.
NOVEMBER 2024
21 Glasgow, Oran Mor
22 Newcastle, Northumbria Uni Domain
25 Leeds, Beckett University
26 Manchester, New Century Hall
28 London, KOKO (sold out)
29 Brighton, Chalk
DECEMBER 2024
05 Utrecht, TivoliVredenburg (Pandora)
06 Osnabrück, Die Botschaft
07 Berlin, Astra Kulturhaus
9 Cologne, Kantine
10 Paris, L’Alhambra
17 Belfast, Limelight 1
18 Dublin, Academy
APRIL 2025
09 London, O2 Forum Kentish Town
