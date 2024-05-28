News
Kate Nash continues Series Two of Before They Knew Better
This week on the podcast, we dig into the coming-of-age years of the mid-’00s Myspace icon.
We’re over halfway through the second series of Before They Knew Better (the podcast that rewinds the clock and delves into your fave musicians’ pre-fame years), which has so far featured the likes of CMAT, The Cribs’ Ryan and Gary Jarman, CHVRCHES’ Lauren Mayberry, Bill Ryder-Jones and more.
This week, we’re joined by none other than Kate Nash - one of Myspace’s first true self-made stars, who spent her childhood collecting thimbles (natch), attending BRIT School, and dreaming of becoming a popstar. As well as all that, she also tells us about her whirlwind rise to fame, and what it was like to be in the midst of a media frenzy in the mid-’00s.
“I entered through Myspace, which was like this blip in our history - and I think the freest, coolest time ever”, she says on the podcast, discussing her music industry origins. “Because teenagers were actually in charge; it was just kids being like ‘I love this!’. Kids were just choosing what they wanted to listen to, and no one was guiding them. And I think that’s so exciting. It was two years of pure freedom, and I think I just slipped in that gate.”
Before They Knew Better - available to listen now on Spotify, Apple, Amazon, YouTube, and all major podcast platforms - is DIY’s podcast digging into the wins, woes and wtfs of your favourite musicians’ early years, with a new episode landing every Tuesday morning.
You can listen to our latest episode with Kate Nash in full below.
