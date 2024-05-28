Kate Nash continues Series Two of Before They Knew Better 

We’re over halfway through the second series of Before They Knew Better (the podcast that rewinds the clock and delves into your fave musicians’ pre-fame years), which has so far featured the likes of CMAT, The Cribs’ Ryan and Gary Jarman, CHVRCHES’ Lauren Mayberry, Bill Ryder-Jones and more.

This week, we’re joined by none other than Kate Nash - one of Myspace’s first true self-made stars, who spent her childhood collecting thimbles (natch), attending BRIT School, and dreaming of becoming a popstar. As well as all that, she also tells us about her whirlwind rise to fame, and what it was like to be in the midst of a media frenzy in the mid-’00s.

“I entered through Myspace, which was like this blip in our history - and I think the freest, coolest time ever”, she says on the podcast, discussing her music industry origins. “Because teenagers were actually in charge; it was just kids being like ‘I love this!’. Kids were just choosing what they wanted to listen to, and no one was guiding them. And I think that’s so exciting. It was two years of pure freedom, and I think I just slipped in that gate.”

You can listen to our latest episode with Kate Nash in full below.