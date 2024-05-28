News

Kate Nash continues Series Two of Before They Knew Better 

This week on the podcast, we dig into the coming-of-age years of the mid-’00s Myspace icon.

28th May 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Kate Nash, News, Podcast

We’re over halfway through the second series of Before They Knew Better (the podcast that rewinds the clock and delves into your fave musicians’ pre-fame years), which has so far featured the likes of CMAT, The Cribs’ Ryan and Gary Jarman, CHVRCHES’ Lauren Mayberry, Bill Ryder-Jones and more. 

This week, we’re joined by none other than Kate Nash - one of Myspace’s first true self-made stars, who spent her childhood collecting thimbles (natch), attending BRIT School, and dreaming of becoming a popstar. As well as all that, she also tells us about her whirlwind rise to fame, and what it was like to be in the midst of a media frenzy in the mid-’00s. 

“I entered through Myspace, which was like this blip in our history - and I think the freest, coolest time ever”, she says on the podcast, discussing her music industry origins. “Because teenagers were actually in charge; it was just kids being like ‘I love this!’. Kids were just choosing what they wanted to listen to, and no one was guiding them. And I think that’s so exciting. It was two years of pure freedom, and I think I just slipped in that gate.”

Before They Knew Better - available to listen now on Spotify, Apple, Amazon, YouTube, and all major podcast platforms - is DIY’s podcast digging into the wins, woes and wtfs of your favourite musicians’ early years, with a new episode landing every Tuesday morning.

You can listen to our latest episode with Kate Nash in full below. 

Get tickets to watch Kate Nash live now.

Tags: Kate Nash, News, Podcast

Kate Nash Tickets

Jacaranda Baltic, Liverpool

KOKO, London

Latest News

Clairo unveils details of new album ‘Charm’

Clairo unveils details of new album Charm’

You Me At Six announce final UK & Ireland tour ‘The Final Nights Of Six’

You Me At Six announce final UK & Ireland tour The Final Nights Of Six’

Suki Waterhouse, Men I Trust, Molly Payton and more join bill for Mitski’s All Points East 2024 show

Suki Waterhouse, Men I Trust, Molly Payton and more join bill for Mitskis All Points East 2024 show

Bring Me The Horizon release long-awaited new album ‘Post Human: NeX GEn’

Bring Me The Horizon release long-awaited new album Post Human: NeX GEn’

DIY partners with Super Bock for Bristol leg of Dot To Dot Festival 2024

DIY partners with Super Bock for Bristol leg of Dot To Dot Festival 2024

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

May 2024

Latest Issue

May 2024

With Rachel Chinouriri, A.G. Cook, Yannis Philippakis, Wasia Project and more!

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY