Loyle Carner announces headline show at London’s Royal Albert Hall

Having had his most recent album, ‘hugo’, shortlisted for the prestigious Mercury Prize, Loyle Carner has now announced a special headline show at London’s Royal Albert Hall for 6th October. Promising a performance full of tracks from ‘hugo’, as well as his acclaimed previous records ‘Yesterday’s Gone’ and ‘Not Waving, But Drowning’, Loyle will also be joined on the night by additional musicians and guests.

Pre-sale tickets for the show will be available on Tuesday 5th September for fans who have signed up for exclusive access here, while general sale will open on Thursday 7th September.

Check out Loyle Carner perform ‘Speed Of Plight’ at this year’s Glastonbury Festival below.

