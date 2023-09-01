News

Loyle Carner announces headline show at London’s Royal Albert Hall

The performance will see him bring his Mercury-shortlisted album ‘hugo’ to one of the capital’s most historic stages.

Loyle Carner announces headline show at London’s Royal Albert Hall

1st September 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Loyle Carner, News

Having had his most recent album, ‘hugo’, shortlisted for the prestigious Mercury Prize, Loyle Carner has now announced a special headline show at London’s Royal Albert Hall for 6th October. Promising a performance full of tracks from ‘hugo’, as well as his acclaimed previous records ‘Yesterday’s Gone’ and ‘Not Waving, But Drowning’, Loyle will also be joined on the night by additional musicians and guests.

Pre-sale tickets for the show will be available on Tuesday 5th September for fans who have signed up for exclusive access here, while general sale will open on Thursday 7th September.

Check out Loyle Carner perform ‘Speed Of Plight’ at this year’s Glastonbury Festival below.

Tags: Loyle Carner, News

Latest News

Bastille mark 10th anniversary of ‘Pompeii’ with special Hans Zimmer rework

Bastille mark 10th anniversary of Pompeii’ with special Hans Zimmer rework

Dorian Electra shares new single ‘Puppet’

Dorian Electra shares new single Puppet

Performers announced for 2023’s Mercury Prize ceremony

Performers announced for 2023’s Mercury Prize ceremony

Olivia Dean announces UK and EU headline tour for 2024

Olivia Dean announces UK and EU headline tour for 2024

Chrissi and Rachel Chinouriri team up on ‘Love Me In Chapters II’

Chrissi and Rachel Chinouriri team up on Love Me In Chapters II

Read More

Loyle Carner - hugo

Loyle Carner - hugo

While it feels like we’re still waiting on a total knockout from him, ‘hugo’ suggests he’s verging ever closer.

21st October 2022

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

August 2023

Latest Issue

August 2023

Featuring CMAT, Jamie T and Willie J Healey, Mae Muller, The Hives and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY