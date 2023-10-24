News

Loyle Carner shares details of summer 2024 UK shows

He’ll be stopping off in Dublin, Halifax, Manchester, and Glasgow.

Photo: Jesse Crankson

Loyle Carner has revealed that he’ll be performing a handful of special shows in the UK next summer, doing four dates in Dublin, Halifax, Manchester, and Glasgow. The announcement comes after Loyle’s sold-out show at London’s Royal Albert Hall earlier this month, during which he treated fans to live renditions of tracks from his acclaimed 2022 album ‘hugo’, as well as older cuts from 2017’s ‘Yesterday’s Gone’ and 2019’s ‘Not Waving, But Drowning’.

Fan pre-sale for those signed up to Loyle’s mailing list will open at 10:00am on Wednesday 25th October (tomorrow!), while general sale tickets will be available from 10:00am on Friday 27th October. As it stands, you can catch Loyle Carner live in 2024 on the following dates:

JUNE 2024
30 Dublin, Fairview Park

JULY 2024
09 Halifax, The Piece Hall
10 Manchester, Castlefield Bowl

AUGUST 2024
15 Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers Yard

