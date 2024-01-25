News

Raye announces debut headline show at London’s O2 Arena

The news comes after she was nominated for a record-breaking seven BRIT Awards this year.

25th January 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Having just yesterday become the most nominated artist in a single year in BRIT Awards history (scooping a huge seven nominations, including for the coveted Album of the Year and Artist of the Year categories), RAYE has now confirmed plans for her first ever headline show at London’s O2 Arena.

Due to take place on Friday 15th March, the event is set to be a grand extension of My 21st Symphony Live, her recent turn performing at the Royal Albert Hall alongside a live orchestra and gospel choir.

Speaking about the upcoming gig, RAYE has commented: “This is my first headline performance at The O2 Arena. We will have 90 guests on stage, including the Heritage Orchestra and Flames Collective, our guests from The Royal Albert Hall, to perform My 21st Century Symphony. We scarily will have one month to attempt to sell 18,000 tickets, but no matter how many tickets we sell or don’t sell, I’m going to give the best show I can possibly give. I am counting down the days for this moment”.

Tickets will go on general sale at 10:00am on Thursday 30th January; in the meantime, you can read our review of RAYE’s acclaimed album ‘My 21st Century Blues’ here, and revisit our In Deep digital cover interview with the star below.

RAYE: Unshackled

In Deep

With her long-overdue ‘My 21st Century Blues’ finally coming into the world, it’s a chance for RAYE to exorcise her demons and reclaim her power once and for all.

Get tickets to watch Raye live now.

Raye Tickets

O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol

O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham

O2 Apollo, Manchester

Bridlington Spa, Bridlington

NX, Newcastle

O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow

