The Last Dinner Party take us to church with new single ‘My Lady Of Mercy’
They’re embarking on their headline UK tour this week, ahead of a recently-announced 2024 show at London’s Roundhouse.
Continuing the storming success of their first two singles ‘Nothing Matters’ and ‘Sinner’, The Last Dinner Party are back to share their third act, ‘My Lady Of Mercy’. Gothic and guitar-laden, the track arrives accompanied by a suitably cinematic video - the likes of which we’ve come to expect from TLDP - which you can watch below.
Speaking about ‘My Lady Of Mercy’, the band have commented: “[it’s] about being a girl. A girl looking up at a painting of Joan of Arc for the first time and thinking that she looks so brave and so beautiful that she wants to kiss her. And maybe she also wants to kiss the girl who stands next to her in the school choir.
“We are expanding the world of The Last Dinner Party to encompass a darker, heavier atmosphere. The lyrics explore the anguish of a teenage crush that can only be described through the bloody, carnal language of religious experience, as the soundworld takes cues from Nine Inch Nails, PJ Harvey and Roxy Music.”
Having had a packed summer of festival slots, The Last Dinner Party are now hitting the road with Picture Parlour in tow for their near sold-out UK tour, ahead of their recently-announced headline date at London’s Roundhouse in February 2024. Check out which cities they’ll be visiting this autumn below.
OCTOBER
10 Newcastle, The Cluny (sold out)
12 Manchester, Academy 2, (sold out)
14 Leeds, Live At Leeds In The City
15 Hull, The Welly
17 London, EartH, London (sold out)
18 London, EartH, London (sold out)
19 Cambridge, Portland Arms (sold out)
21 Swansea, SWN Festival
22 Bristol, Fleece (sold out)
