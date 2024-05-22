Album Review

DIIV - Frog in Boiling Water

DIIV have entered into a second act both thrilling and thoughtful.

DIIV - Frog in Boiling Water

Reviewer: Joe Goggins

Released: 24th May 2024

Label: Fantasy

That this is only DIIV’s fourth record feels like some trick of the imagination. There is an epic feel to the story of the twelve years since they made their name with ‘Oshin’, a glittering exercise in taut, melodic indie rock. They have undergone several metamorphoses, all of them painful; frontman Zachary Cole Smith peered into the abyss on addiction-chronicling second LP ‘Is The Is Are’, only to have the abyss stare back into him in a manner that nearly engulfed him entirely. 2019’s response to that, ‘Deceiver’, was the murky, brooding sound of a band finding themselves again; the electrifying nature of its accompanying live shows suggested they had found a rare sweet spot between mesmeric shoegaze and crackling rock’n’roll. The pandemic nixed plans for a quick-fire follow-up, and instead, it took years of often torturously fruitless writing sessions to arrive at ‘Frog in Boiling Water’. The cliche-averse will be disappointed to hear that once again, in suffering for their art, the Brooklyn four-piece have produced something truly special. This is a real statement of a record, one that sees them forge ever further skyward in their pursuit of monolithic shoegaze (‘Brown Paper Bag’, ‘Somber the Drums’) while also exploring softer territory on tracks so thick with atmosphere that their queasy melodies gnaw at the marrow of your bones. The latter aspect both matches the album’s thematic content and, by centring Cole’s vocals, pushes it to the fore; as their playful rollout has suggested, ‘Frog in Boiling Water’ is a highly conceptual and quietly furious piece that sifts through the wreckage of post-truth politics with disarming incision. The extracurricular controversies that once defined them now firmly in the rear-view mirror, DIIV have entered into a second act both thrilling and thoughtful.

Play Video

Tags: DIIV, Reviews, Album Reviews

Buy Frog In Boiling Water via Rough Trade

Find ‘Frog In Boiling Water’ at Rough Trade

Vinyl LP (green) - £33.99

Vinyl LP (white) - £33.99

Vinyl LP (black) - £33.99

DIIV Tickets

Alexandra Palace, London

Latest News

Jazmin Bean announces ‘Traumatic Livelihood’ world tour

Jazmin Bean announces Traumatic Livelihood’ world tour

The Kills, Joy (Anonymous), NewDad & more to join LCD Soundsystem at All Points East 2024

The Kills, Joy (Anonymous), NewDad & more to join LCD Soundsystem at All Points East 2024

Omar Apollo announces second studio album ‘God Said No’ 

Omar Apollo announces second studio album God Said No’ 

Billie Eilish shares video for ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’ highlight ‘LUNCH’

Billie Eilish shares video for HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’ highlight LUNCH’

Crack Cloud are back with details of new album ‘Red Mile’

Crack Cloud are back with details of new album Red Mile’

Latest Reviews

<p><strong>Lip Critic</strong> - Hex Dealer</p>

Lip Critic - Hex Dealer

The quartet largely justify the hype that has built around them.

15th May 2024, 8:00am

<p><strong>Les Savy Fav</strong> - OUI, LSF</p>

Les Savy Fav - OUI, LSF

A storming return that suggests that, far from having run out of steam, the possibilities for Les Savy Fav are again endless.

10th May 2024, 8:00am

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

May 2024

Latest Issue

May 2024

With Rachel Chinouriri, A.G. Cook, Yannis Philippakis, Wasia Project and more!

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY