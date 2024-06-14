News

86TVs announce Autumn 2024 UK and EU tour

The band have also just released their latest single, ‘Someone Else’s Dream’.

Photo: Louise Mason

14th June 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Former Maccabees 86TVs have confirmed that they’ll be marking the release of their anticipated self-titled debut album (due out on 2nd August) with a debut headline tour of the UK and Europe this Autumn. 

Kicking off in November, the run will see the band play 13 shows, including their biggest to date at London’s Electric Brixton. Tickets will be available via pre-sale from 10am on Wednesday 19th June, while general sale will open at 10am on Friday 21st June; check out which cities they’ll be visiting below.

The news also comes accompanied by a brand new single, ‘Someone Else’s Dream’ - the sixth track to be lifted from the record, following ‘Tambourine’ and four tracks from this year’s ‘You Don’t Have To Be Yourself Right Now’ EP. Speaking about the new cut, the band’s Felix White has said: ‘’When I hear ‘Someone Else’s Dream’, I think of us as children falling deeply in love with music for the first time; sat in front of the TV being transfixed by XTC on ‘Old Grey Whistle Test’ or dragged closer to the screen by The Clash doing ‘Clampdown’ or inhaling ‘The White Album’. It’s got a spirit in it of how we felt about those things back then and, come to think of it, still do.’’

Watch the visualiser for ‘Someone Else’s Dream’ (made by Louise Mason) and listen back to Felix’s appearance on our Before They Knew Better podcast below. 

86TVs Autumn 2024 headline tour:

NOVEMBER 2024
15 Weissenhäuser Strand, Rolling Stone Beach
16 Berlin, Lark
18 Amsterdam, Paradiso (upstairs)
19 Paris, Les Etoiles
21 Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms
22 Birmingham, O2 Institute 2
23 Sheffield, Sidney & Matilda
25 Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
26 Manchester, Gorilla
27 Bristol, Fleece
29 London, Electric Brixton
30 Cambridge, Mash

DECEMBER 2024
01 Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

Get tickets to watch 86TVs live now.

