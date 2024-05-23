News

Bring Me The Horizon tease release of long-awaited new album ‘Post Human: NeX GEn’

It was originally slated for release in September last year.

23rd May 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Bring Me the Horizon, News

Bring Me The Horizon have confirmed that their highly-anticipated new album ‘Post Human: NeX GEn’ is finally about to land at midnight tonight (00:00 on 24th May). 

Taking to Instagram to share the news, the band have posted a teaser video accompanied by the caption: “BMTH invites you to Ascend!+ POST HUMAN: NeX GEn [out midnight 24.05]”. 

Originally announced back in June of last year, the project is the next installment of their ‘POST HUMAN’ series and the follow up to 2020’s ‘SURVIVAL HORROR’ EP, but its release - originally set for 15th September 2023 - was delayed (perhaps in part due to the recent departure of keyboardist Jordan Fish). 

You can check out the band’s album teaser and revisit our review of their January show at London’s O2 Arena below. 

Truly at the peak of their powers: Bring Me The Horizon&#8217;s mammoth UK tour takes on London&#8217;s O2

Live Review

Truly at the peak of their powers: Bring Me The Horizon’s mammoth UK tour takes on London’s O2

As confetti rains down on the crowd during their explosive final track ‘Throne’ and their show comes to a triumphant close, the impact they’ve made on modern rock music is impossible to ignore.

Tags: Bring Me the Horizon, News

Latest News

DIY partners with Super Bock for Bristol leg of Dot To Dot Festival 2024

DIY partners with Super Bock for Bristol leg of Dot To Dot Festival 2024

Katy J Pearson reveals details of third album ‘Someday, Now’

Katy J Pearson reveals details of third album Someday, Now’

Leigh-Anne announces debut EP ‘No Hard Feelings’

Leigh-Anne announces debut EP No Hard Feelings’

Oasis announce ‘Definitely Maybe’ 30th anniversary reissue

Oasis announce Definitely Maybe’ 30th anniversary reissue

Been Stellar to embark on Autumn 2024 UK and European headline tour

Been Stellar to embark on Autumn 2024 UK and European headline tour

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

May 2024

Latest Issue

May 2024

With Rachel Chinouriri, A.G. Cook, Yannis Philippakis, Wasia Project and more!

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY