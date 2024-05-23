News
Bring Me The Horizon tease release of long-awaited new album ‘Post Human: NeX GEn’
It was originally slated for release in September last year.
Bring Me The Horizon have confirmed that their highly-anticipated new album ‘Post Human: NeX GEn’ is finally about to land at midnight tonight (00:00 on 24th May).
Taking to Instagram to share the news, the band have posted a teaser video accompanied by the caption: “BMTH invites you to Ascend!+ POST HUMAN: NeX GEn [out midnight 24.05]”.
Originally announced back in June of last year, the project is the next installment of their ‘POST HUMAN’ series and the follow up to 2020’s ‘SURVIVAL HORROR’ EP, but its release - originally set for 15th September 2023 - was delayed (perhaps in part due to the recent departure of keyboardist Jordan Fish).
You can check out the band’s album teaser and revisit our review of their January show at London’s O2 Arena below.
