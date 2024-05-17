Billie Eilish - HIT ME HARD AND SOFT

Album Review
Billie Eilish - HIT ME HARD AND SOFT5 Stars
It’s her best yet, and an affecting sign of the times.
Across the album’s satirical noir-pop cut ‘THE DINER’, Billie Eilish steps into the shoes of her stalker. “I saw you on the screens / I know we’re meant to be,” she sings over a warpy teen-horror-flick score, “I’m waiting on your block / But please don’t call the cops.” It’s unclear whether the song is based on fact or fiction – there have, unfortunately, been multiple real-life instances for the singer-songwriter to reference - but on the seventh track of third record ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’, almost ten years since she started, the 22-year-old is making crystal clear the parasocial nature of her career. It begins earlier, on ballad opener ‘SKINNY’, where she hints at the toxic public commentary regarding her body: “People say I look happy / Just because I got skinny / But the old me is still me and maybe the real me,” she rebuffs. Submerged within the public eye, stalked, physically self scrutinised - with a love life narrated by tabloids and stans in equal measure - ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’ sees Billie crash through her early twenties, confessing the day-to-day horrors of the consumed female celebrity through vivid lyrical confrontation.
Queasily and meticulously produced once again by brother Finneas, the record’s edge not only lies in its poetic divulgence, but within - as is typical with the sibling duo - a resistance to the bitesize, plucky contemporary. Sonically, Billie’s abrasive pop rebels in new ways, lengthening tracks by the double, partitioning others and emboldening the intricacies of their collaboration tenfold. It’s cut with a rustier, more mature blade, moving from the leathery arena rock of ‘THE GREATEST’, to the sun-kissed, ribcage-rattling bass plucks of ‘CHIHIRO’ and ear-ringing electronica at its end, and finally to an alt-trap bridge followed by strings on finale ‘BLUE’. It darts between ideas that lie leagues apart yet remain consistent: see queer, vampiric big-pop hit ‘LUNCH’, via the cinematic, continental ‘L’AMOUR DE MA VIE’ and its fidgety hyperpop second-half, or the romantic blue skies of the Clairo-like ‘BIRDS OF A FEATHER’ that precede the weighty, plunging rustic guitar of ‘WILDFLOWER’, for example. It’s paced cinematically, with a lush diversity and vibrancy of sound not seen before from Billie. And, in making louder and trendier her monolithic artistry, ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’ sees her hitting somehow even higher highs. It’s her best yet, and an affecting sign of the times.
Latest Reviews
Phoebe Green – Ask Me Now
4 Stars
Pop with the alternative ramped all the way up.
22nd May 2024, 8:00am
DIIV - Frog in Boiling Water
4-5 Stars
DIIV have entered into a second act both thrilling and thoughtful.
22nd May 2024, 8:00am
Girl and Girl - Call a Doctor
4 Stars
Nothing if not immersive.
22nd May 2024, 8:00am
mui zyu - nothing or something to die for
4 Stars
Both intimate and personal, yet fundamentally universal.
22nd May 2024, 8:00am
Read More
Billie Eilish shares video for ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’ highlight ‘LUNCH’
The star is set to embark on a global tour kicking off this Autumn.
20th May 2024, 2:17pm
Billie Eilish announces HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR
The superstar's third album will be released next month.
29th April 2024, 3:30pm
DIY’s Tracks of the Year 2023
From debut singles to established artists breaking bold new terrain, this is what's dominated our collective headphones since January.
8th December 2023, 5:00pm
Same as it ever was: Billie Eilish, The Killers and Sam Fender bring singalongs (and fireworks) to Reading 2023
Yard Act kick off a weekend that also sees huge sets from Wet Leg and Declan McKenna, plus the return of SOFT PLAY.
30th August 2023, 1:36pm
Popular right now
4-5 Stars
DIIV — Frog in Boiling Water
With Rachel Chinouriri, A.G. Cook, Yannis Philippakis, Wasia Project and more!