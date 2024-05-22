Been Stellar to embark on Autumn 2024 UK and European headline tour

Been Stellar have confirmed that they’ll be hitting the road later this year in support of their upcoming debut album ‘Scream From New York, NY’ (out 21st June via Dirty Hit), coming across the pond to Europe and the UK for a run of dates this Autumn. Kicking off in Amsterdam at the start of November, the tour will see them play 21 shows in the space of a month, concluding with a turn in Belfast on 2nd December.

To mark the news, the band have also shared a new single, ‘Pumpkin’, which follows ‘Sweet’, ‘All In One’, and ‘Passing Judgement’ to be their final pre-album release. “This song is somewhat of a sonic departure for us - it’s definitely more subdued,” lead vocalist Sam Slocum has said of the track. “There was a point when we weren’t totally sure it would make it onto the album because of that.

“[The lyrics] stemmed from a visual I had: an apartment light shining through its windows out onto a street at night. I imagined the people inside the apartment crossing back and forth in front of the window. From there, the lyrics I wrote formed a vignette of the people in the apartment, sharing a space together. I described several shared, intimate moments from my own life— I wanted to get as specific as I could.”

You can listen to ‘Pumpkin’ and check out Been Stellar’s full 2024 touring schedule - including the newly-announced European and UK dates - below.