Been Stellar to embark on Autumn 2024 UK and European headline tour
The quintet have also shared another single from their forthcoming debut album, ‘Scream From New York, NY’.
Been Stellar have confirmed that they’ll be hitting the road later this year in support of their upcoming debut album ‘Scream From New York, NY’ (out 21st June via Dirty Hit), coming across the pond to Europe and the UK for a run of dates this Autumn. Kicking off in Amsterdam at the start of November, the tour will see them play 21 shows in the space of a month, concluding with a turn in Belfast on 2nd December.
To mark the news, the band have also shared a new single, ‘Pumpkin’, which follows ‘Sweet’, ‘All In One’, and ‘Passing Judgement’ to be their final pre-album release. “This song is somewhat of a sonic departure for us - it’s definitely more subdued,” lead vocalist Sam Slocum has said of the track. “There was a point when we weren’t totally sure it would make it onto the album because of that.
“[The lyrics] stemmed from a visual I had: an apartment light shining through its windows out onto a street at night. I imagined the people inside the apartment crossing back and forth in front of the window. From there, the lyrics I wrote formed a vignette of the people in the apartment, sharing a space together. I described several shared, intimate moments from my own life— I wanted to get as specific as I could.”
You can listen to ‘Pumpkin’ and check out Been Stellar’s full 2024 touring schedule - including the newly-announced European and UK dates - below.
MAY 2024
22 Manchester, YES (basement)
23 London, The Lexington
JULY 2024
26 Sheffield, Tramlines Fest
27 Oxfordshire, Truck Fest
28 Suffolk, Latitude Festival
AUGUST 2024
1-4 Chicago, IL, Lollapalooza
SEPTEMBER 2024 (* supporting Fontaines DC)
20 Seattle, WA, Showbox SoDo *
21 Portland, OR, Roseland Theater *
22 Vancouver, BC, Commodore Ballroom *
24 San Francisco, CA, The Warfield *
26 Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Palladium *
27 San Diego, CA, SOMA *
28 Pomona, CA, The Fox Theater *
30 Phoenix, AZ, The Van Buren *
OCTOBER 2024 (* supporting Fontaines DC)
02 Englewood, CO, Gothic Theatre *
04 Lawrence, KS, The Granada Theater *
05 Omaha, NE, Slowdown *
06 Madison, WI, The Sylvee *
08 Minneapolis, MN, The Fillmore Minneapolis *
09 Chicago, IL, The Salt Shed *
11 Toronto, ON, Queen Elizabeth Theatre *
12 Montreal, QC, MTELUS *
13 Boston, MA, Roadrunner *
15 Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Paramount * (sold out)
16 Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Paramount *
18 Washington, DC, 9:30 Club * (sold out)
19 Washington, DC, 9:30 Club *
20 Philadelphia, PA, The Fillmore Philadelphia *
NOVEMBER 2024 (new dates)
03 Amsterdam, Bitterzoet
04 Cologne, Blue Shell
06 Berlin, Cassiopeia
07 Hamburg, Molotow Skybar
09 Warsaw, Klub Hybrydy
10 Prague, Cafe V Lese
11 Munich, Orangehouse
13 Milan, Bellezza
14 Zurich, Exil
16 Brussels, Witloof Bar
17 Paris, Point Ephemere
19 Bristol, The Fleece
21 Manchester, Manchester Academy 3
22 Glasgow, King Tuts
24 Newcastle, The Cluny
25 Leeds, Brudenell Social Club
26 Nottingham, The Bodega
28 London, Scala
30 Dublin, The Workman’s Club
DECEMBER 2024
01 Galway, Roisin Dubh
02 Belfast, Ulster Sports Club
