Clairo unveils details of new album ‘Charm’

She’s also shared the first track to be lifted from the record, ‘Sexy To Someone’.

Photo: Lucas Creighton

28th May 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

They say third time’s the charm, and Clairo has returned to prove the point, announcing that her third album (entitled ‘Charm’ - see what we did there?) will arrive on 12th July. 

It’s been three years since the release of her last LP, 2021’s ‘Sling’, and the beloved indie-pop sensation has marked the start of this new chapter by sharing ‘Charm”s first single, ‘Sexy To Someone’ - an irresistibly smooth, groove-tinged offering that nods to the new record’s ostensible ’70s influences. 

Co-produced by Clairo and soul revivalist Leon Michels (Sharon Jones; The Black Keys), ‘Charm’ was recorded with strictly-analogue methods, and sees Clairo incorporate horns, woodwind instruments, and vintage synthesizers into warm soundscapes that promise to span jazz, psychedelic folk, and soul. 

You can check out the album’s full tracklist and listen to ‘Sexy To Someone’ below. 

‘Charm’ Tracklist:
1. ‘Nomad’
2. ‘Sexy To Someone’
3. ‘Second Nature’
4. ‘Slow Dance’
5. ‘Thank You’
6. ‘Terrapin’
7. ‘Juna’
8. ‘Add Up My Love’
9. ‘Echo’
10. ‘Glory Of The Snow’
11. ‘Pier 4’

Album Review

Clairo - Sling

Clairo - Sling

Stoic and serene, ‘Sling’ is a brave new chapter that introduces a Clairo transformed.

16th July 2021, 8:00am

