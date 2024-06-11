easy life rebrand as hard life and share new single ‘tears’

Leicester quartet easy life have made their return under a new moniker, hard life (what else?), after the international corporation easyGroup initiated legal action against the band over their name back in October last year.

“Since our pretty public run-in with the well-known airline, my life has been turned upside down a little bit. Everything has been on hold”, frontman Murray Matravers has shared. However, out of the ashes of what was undoubtedly a very difficult time has come the band’s latest single - and, technically, hard life’s debut offering - ‘tears’.

“All of us have had to reassess what the band means to us and come to terms with the idea that everything has a beginning, a middle and indeed, an end”, Murray continues, speaking about the new track. “The naive optimism we had in easy life has been swapped for something more raw and, I suppose, authentic. Sitting with my thoughts and going backwards and forwards with IP lawyers, I wrote ‘tears’. It highlights the absurdity of the situation as well as thanking the people who have had my back throughout this whole ordeal. Of course, this song makes me smile, and I suppose that is my way of processing. Anyway, we’re back. Thanks for your patience.”

You can check out hard life’s new website now, and watch the video for ‘tears’ below.