News
easy life rebrand as hard life and share new single ‘tears’
The brilliantly-named band have bounced back following their legal dispute with easyGroup.
Leicester quartet easy life have made their return under a new moniker, hard life (what else?), after the international corporation easyGroup initiated legal action against the band over their name back in October last year.
“Since our pretty public run-in with the well-known airline, my life has been turned upside down a little bit. Everything has been on hold”, frontman Murray Matravers has shared. However, out of the ashes of what was undoubtedly a very difficult time has come the band’s latest single - and, technically, hard life’s debut offering - ‘tears’.
“All of us have had to reassess what the band means to us and come to terms with the idea that everything has a beginning, a middle and indeed, an end”, Murray continues, speaking about the new track. “The naive optimism we had in easy life has been swapped for something more raw and, I suppose, authentic. Sitting with my thoughts and going backwards and forwards with IP lawyers, I wrote ‘tears’. It highlights the absurdity of the situation as well as thanking the people who have had my back throughout this whole ordeal. Of course, this song makes me smile, and I suppose that is my way of processing. Anyway, we’re back. Thanks for your patience.”
You can check out hard life’s new website now, and watch the video for ‘tears’ below.
Read More
easy life drop final track ‘Trust Exercises’
The band will bid farewell to their current moniker at tonight's sold-out London show.
13th October 2023, 12:47pm
Easy Life on their easyGroup legal case: “This is just corporate bullying”
They've shared that the lawsuit could cost them upwards of half a million pounds.
6th October 2023, 2:25pm
Same as it ever was: Billie Eilish, The Killers and Sam Fender bring singalongs (and fireworks) to Reading 2023
Yard Act kick off a weekend that also sees huge sets from Wet Leg and Declan McKenna, plus the return of SOFT PLAY.
30th August 2023, 1:36pm
Easy Life and Mahalia to headline Corona Sunsets Festival
The one-day event will take place in Hertfordshire on 2nd September.
12th June 2023, 11:34am
Popular right now
3-5 Stars
Eels — Eels Time!
5 Stars
Charli XCX — BRAT
With Glass Animals, Los Campesinos!, Alfie Templeman, Lava La Rue and many more.