Remi Wolf unveils video for new single ‘Motorcycle’

Tickets for her upcoming ‘Big Ideas’ tour are also on sale now.

Photo: Ragan Henderson

14th June 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

DIY’s latest In Deep digital cover star Remi Wolf is back with another taste of her forthcoming sophomore album, ‘Big Ideas’ (out on 12th July via EMI Records). 

New single ‘Motorcycle’ showcases Remi’s vulnerable side, with lyrics which she has said “dive into this internal dichotomy I experience a lot in my life. One side of me is always wanting to slow down and settle down and be in love and be normal and have babies and shit, while the other, very forceful, part of me needs to be restlessly independent and stubborn and free. The song is essentially a fantasy about me living in a reality where both sides of me can exist simultaneously……. Secret lives of the wives of Harley Davidson type….”

The track also arrives accompanied by a Sweetiepie-directed video that encapsulates its central dilemma; in the visual, Remi attempts to do everything you might expect from a traditional housewife - watering the plants, vaccuuming, etc. - but somehow she just can’t seem to get it right. 

Check out the video and read our recent In Deep interview with Remi below.

Plus, Remi’s also set to celebrate the release of ‘Big Ideas’ with an extensive tour around North America, Europe, and the UK. Tickets are on sale now, and you can find out where she’ll be stopping off below.

‘Big Ideas’ tour dates:

SEPTEMBER  2024
10 Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara Bowl
11 Stanford, CA, Frost Amphitheater
13 Troutdale, OR, Edgefield
14 Vancouver, BC, The Orpheum
18 St. Paul, MN, Palace Theatre 
19 Chicago, IL, Aragon Ballroom 
20 Royal Oak, MI, Royal Oak Music Theatre 
22 Columbus, OH, Kemba Live (fka Express Live)
24 Boston, MA, MGM Music Hall at Fenway
26 Pittsburgh, PA,  Stage AE
27 Philadelphia, PA, The Fillmore Philadelphia
28 Columbia, MD, All Things Go Festival

OCTOBER 2024
01 Brooklyn, NY, Kings Theatre
02 Brooklyn, NY, Kings Theatre
04 Asheville, NC, Rabbit Rabbit
05 Nashville, TN, Marathon Music Works 
07 Atlanta, GA, The Eastern
08 Atlanta, GA, The Eastern
11-13 Austin, TX, Austin City Limits
15 Phoenix, AZ,  Arizona Financial Theatre
16 Los Angeles, CA, The Greek Theatre

NOVEMBER 2024
28 Leeds, O2 Academy
29 Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

DECEMBER 2024
01 Dublin, National Stadium 
02 Manchester, Albert Hall
04 Bristol, O2 Academy
05 London, O2 Academy Brixton

Get tickets to watch Remi Wolf live now.

