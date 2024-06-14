Remi Wolf unveils video for new single ‘Motorcycle’

DIY’s latest In Deep digital cover star Remi Wolf is back with another taste of her forthcoming sophomore album, ‘Big Ideas’ (out on 12th July via EMI Records).

New single ‘Motorcycle’ showcases Remi’s vulnerable side, with lyrics which she has said “dive into this internal dichotomy I experience a lot in my life. One side of me is always wanting to slow down and settle down and be in love and be normal and have babies and shit, while the other, very forceful, part of me needs to be restlessly independent and stubborn and free. The song is essentially a fantasy about me living in a reality where both sides of me can exist simultaneously……. Secret lives of the wives of Harley Davidson type….”

The track also arrives accompanied by a Sweetiepie-directed video that encapsulates its central dilemma; in the visual, Remi attempts to do everything you might expect from a traditional housewife - watering the plants, vaccuuming, etc. - but somehow she just can’t seem to get it right.

Check out the video and read our recent In Deep interview with Remi below.