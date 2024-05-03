Album Review

Rachel Chinouiriri - What A Devastating Turn Of Events

One of indie pop’s most interesting, vital voices.

Rachel Chinouiriri - What A Devastating Turn Of Events

Reviewer: Daisy Carter

Released: 3rd May 2024

Label: Parlophone / Atlas Artists

Rachel Chinouriri has always been far from a predictable artist (her 2019 EP ‘Mama’s Boy’ offered up a slice of soulful pop, while 2021 project ‘Four° In Winter’ leaned more into electronic influences), but it’s on this, her long-awaited debut full-length, that she fully steps into her considerable potential as one of indie pop’s most interesting, vital voices. Very much an album of two halves, ‘What A Devastating Turn Of Events’ utterly rejects the notion that chart-friendly music need be thematically or emotionally beige. On its A-side, Rachel explores concepts of homesickness and heartsickness with candour, sass, and wry self-awareness; though this first section largely deals in affairs of the heart, she manages to bring new dimension to the well-worn ‘boy mistreats girl’ lyrical trope by swapping between nostalgia-tinged intimacy (‘All I Ever Asked’) and affirming, anthemic choruses (‘Never Need Me’).

As we pass the record’s halfway point, however, there’s a significant tonal shift: gone are the meta, tongue-in-cheek additions of matey voice notes (‘It Is What It Is’) and humorous radio links (‘Dumb Bitch Juice’), and in their place is the title track – an instrumentally understated yet thematically hard-hitting hairpin turn left, detailing the eponymous narrative that led to a relative of Rachel’s taking her own life. It’s a sucker-punch statement that aims to emulate the speed with which circumstances can change, and indeed begins a run of poignantly beautiful tracks that variously touch on disordered eating and body image (‘I Hate Myself’); familial tragedy (‘Robbed’); and generational trauma (‘My Blood’).

What’s remarkable about ‘What A Devastating Turn Of Events’, though, is that the gravitas of this weightier material isn’t cheapened by the sudden contrast, just as the LP’s initial buoyancy somehow doesn’t become retrospectively flippant. Instead, the album honours that life’s lightness isn’t contradicted by the dark moments, but rather co-exists alongside them; a reminder that everything – and everyone – contains multitudes.

Play Video

Tags: Rachel Chinouriri, Reviews, Album Reviews

Buy What A Devastating Turn Of Events via Rough Trade

Find ‘What A Devastating Turn Of Events’ at Rough Trade

Vinyl LP (red) - £27.99

Cd - £10.99

Vinyl LP (black) - £24.99

Rachel Chinouriri Tickets

Oran Mor, Glasgow

O2 Academy 2 Birmingham, Birmingham

The Old Market, Brighton

O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

Latest News

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds share ‘The Making Of Wild God - Part 1’

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds share The Making Of Wild God — Part 1’

The Mysterines share hedonistic new video for their punchy single ‘Sink Ya Teeth’

The Mysterines share hedonistic new video for their punchy single Sink Ya Teeth’

CMAT drops new track ‘Aw, Shoot!’

CMAT drops new track Aw, Shoot!’

Remi Wolf shares companion singles ‘Toro’ and ‘Alone In Miami’

Remi Wolf shares companion singles Toro’ and Alone In Miami’

The Last Dinner Party announce new European tour dates

The Last Dinner Party announce new European tour dates

Read More

Cover Feature

Rachel Chinouriri on grief, being a Black indie artist, and her debut album ‘What A Devastating Turn Of Events’ for DIY’s May 2024 cover feature

Rachel Chinouriri: She’s All That

From singles destined to become radio staples, to deep explorations of subject matter unmined by any of her indie-pop contemporaries, ‘What A Devastating Turn Of Events’ sees Rachel Chinouriri step into her potential, and step up to music’s big leagues.

13th May 2024, 1:10pm

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

May 2024

Latest Issue

May 2024

With Rachel Chinouriri, A.G. Cook, Yannis Philippakis, Wasia Project and more!

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY