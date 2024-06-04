Fat Dog share new track ‘I Am The King’ from forthcoming debut ‘WOOF.’

South London’s most notorious animal lovers Fat Dog are back with another taste of their forthcoming debut album.

The band, who announced details of their first full-length ‘WOOF.’ earlier this year, have shared its latest cut ‘I Am The King’, a track which was penned in the inspiring confines of a local ‘Spoons. “It was written in the toilets of the Wetherspoons pub in Forest Hill,” frontman Joe Love confirms. “It was after I got broken up with.”

The euphoric new track follows on from their previous singles, debut offering ‘King Of The Slugs’ [they’re clearly quite *into* kings, aren’t they - Ed], ‘All The Same’ and the more recent ‘Running’. It also comes accompanied by a new video as directed by Dylan Coates and Travis Barton, which sees the band’s other members mourning their de facto leader, only to discover they’ve been duped. Check out the clip below.