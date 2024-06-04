News
Fat Dog share new track ‘I Am The King’ from forthcoming debut ‘WOOF.’
The South London are set to release their debut album in September.
South London’s most notorious animal lovers Fat Dog are back with another taste of their forthcoming debut album.
The band, who announced details of their first full-length ‘WOOF.’ earlier this year, have shared its latest cut ‘I Am The King’, a track which was penned in the inspiring confines of a local ‘Spoons. “It was written in the toilets of the Wetherspoons pub in Forest Hill,” frontman Joe Love confirms. “It was after I got broken up with.”
The euphoric new track follows on from their previous singles, debut offering ‘King Of The Slugs’ [they’re clearly quite *into* kings, aren’t they - Ed], ‘All The Same’ and the more recent ‘Running’. It also comes accompanied by a new video as directed by Dylan Coates and Travis Barton, which sees the band’s other members mourning their de facto leader, only to discover they’ve been duped. Check out the clip below.
Alongside their latest single, the band have also announced a handful of instore shows in support of ‘WOOF.’, which will be released on 6th September via Domino. The instores take place after a busy summer of festival appearances for the band, and ahead of their huge UK tour at the end of the year - check out their upcoming live plans - with the newly-announced instore shows in bold - below.
JUNE 2024
26-30 Glastonbury, Somerset
JULY 2024
06 Belfort, Eurockeenes
10-13 Norway, Trӕnafestivalen
11–13 Normandy, Pete The Monkey
17-20 Ostrava, Colours of Ostrava
18-20 Smolnik, Festival 66 Hodin
25-28 Suffolk, Latitude Festival
26-28 Oxfordshire, Truck Festival
26-29 North Yorkshire, Deer Shed
AUGUST 2024
03 Millenium Square, Leeds w/ Yard Act
09 Haldern Pop, Rees-Haldern
10 Musikfestwochen, Winterthurer
11 Sicily, Ypsigrock Festival
16 Brittany, La Route Du Rock
17-18 Netherlands, Lowlands Festival
17-18 Belgium, Pukklepop Festival
31 Manchester, Manchester Psych Fest
SEPTEMBER 2024
07 Rough Trade East, London
08 Rough Trade, Bristol
09 Rough Trade, Nottingham
10 Rough Trade, Liverpool
12-15 Italy, Poplar Festival
28 Sheffield, Float Along Festival
OCTOBER 2024
03 Rouen, Le 106
04 Rennes, L’Antipode
05 Paris, Petit Bain, Paris
06 Tourcoing, Le Grand Mix
08 Nijmegen, Doornroosje
09 Groningen, Vera
10 Brussels, Botanique
11 Amsterdam, Skatecafe
12 Tilburg, Here’s The Thing Festival
14 Cologne, Bumann & Sohn
15 Hamburg, Molotow
16 Berlin, Urban Spree
19 Toronto, The Baby G
21 Washington, Songbyrd
22 Brooklyn, TV Eye
24 Chicago, The Empty Bottle,
26 Seatte, Black Lodge
27 Portland, Polaris Hall
29 San Francisco, Popscene @ Brick & Mortar Music Hall
30 LA, Zebulon
NOVEMBER 2024
07 Dublin, The Grand Social
08 Belfast, Empire Music Hall
09 Glasgow, Stereo
10 Leeds, Brudenell Social Club
12 Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
13 Manchester, Band On The Wall
14 Sheffield, Crookes Social Club
15 Bristol, Thekla,
16 Birmingham, Mama Roux’s
17 Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach
21 Southampton, Papillon
22 Brighton, Patterns
23 London, O2 Forum Kentish Town
