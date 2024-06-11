News

Picture Parlour tease debut EP ‘Face In The Picture’ 

Its title track is out now, with the full project arriving this Friday.

Photo: The Reids

11th June 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Picture Parlour, News, Listen

Having had a huge 2023 which saw them make waves with their debut single ‘Norwegian Wood’ and its follow up ‘Judgement Day’, Picture Parlour are this week gearing up to release their debut EP, ‘Face In The Picture’, on Friday (14th June). 

We last heard from the quartet at the tail end of last year when we spoke to them for our Class of 2024 tips list (check out the full interview below), and, if the imminent project’s recently released title track is anything to go by, they’re not reining things in any time soon. 

“The face in the picture represents the haunting of the past”, vocalist and guitarist Katherine Parlour has said of the EP’s lead single. “The song confronts turbulent relationships with the things we have seen or experienced. Our track is a portal to remind the listener that the faces, feelings, and wounds which fade as time progresses never truly leave us.”

You can check out the suitably cinematic video for ‘Face In The Picture’ - the first of four made for the EP in collaboration with sibling duo Will and Ed Reid - below.

Picture Parlour: &#8220;All I&#8217;ve wanted since starting out is buzz&#8221;

Interview

Picture Parlour: “All I’ve wanted since starting out is buzz”

With debut single ‘Norwegian Wood’ immediately laying down the gauntlet of ambitious, anthemic intent, Picture Parlour are opening the doors to their world of magic and melodrama.

Play Video

‘Face In The Picture’ EP tracklist:
1. Face In the Picture
2. Dial Up
3. Ronnie
4. Moon Tonic

Get tickets to watch Picture Parlour live now.

Tags: Picture Parlour, News, Listen

Picture Parlour Tickets

Alexandra Palace Park, London

Latest News

easy life rebrand as hard life and share new single ‘tears’

easy life rebrand as hard life and share new single tears’

Heartworms drops paranoia-fuelled video for new single ‘Jacked’

Heartworms drops paranoia-fuelled video for new single Jacked’

beabadoobee announces UK headline tour

beabadoobee announces UK headline tour

Los Campesinos! share new single ‘0898 HEARTACHE’ 

Los Campesinos! share new single 0898 HEARTACHE’ 

Nilüfer Yanya announces new album ‘My Method Actor’

Nilüfer Yanya announces new album My Method Actor’

Read More

Interview

Picture Parlour on their breakout single ‘Norwegian Wood’ and industry plant accusations for DIY’s Class of 2024

Class of 2024: Picture Parlour

Crashing into life with debut single ‘Norwegian Wood’ back in the peak of summer, Picture Parlour have had a rollercoaster 2023 full of hype-ridden highs and troll-fuelled troubles. Emerging with their heads more firmly in the game than ever, there’s little that can stop them now.

19th December 2023, 3:00pm

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

June 2024

Latest Issue

June 2024

With Glass Animals, Los Campesinos!, Alfie Templeman, Lava La Rue and many more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY