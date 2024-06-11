Picture Parlour tease debut EP ‘Face In The Picture’ 

Having had a huge 2023 which saw them make waves with their debut single ‘Norwegian Wood’ and its follow up ‘Judgement Day’, Picture Parlour are this week gearing up to release their debut EP, ‘Face In The Picture’, on Friday (14th June).

We last heard from the quartet at the tail end of last year when we spoke to them for our Class of 2024 tips list (check out the full interview below), and, if the imminent project’s recently released title track is anything to go by, they’re not reining things in any time soon.

“The face in the picture represents the haunting of the past”, vocalist and guitarist Katherine Parlour has said of the EP’s lead single. “The song confronts turbulent relationships with the things we have seen or experienced. Our track is a portal to remind the listener that the faces, feelings, and wounds which fade as time progresses never truly leave us.”

You can check out the suitably cinematic video for ‘Face In The Picture’ - the first of four made for the EP in collaboration with sibling duo Will and Ed Reid - below.