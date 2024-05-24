Festivals
Suki Waterhouse, Men I Trust, Molly Payton and more join bill for Mitski’s All Points East 2024 show
They’ll be joining an all-star line-up that includes Beabadoobee, Arlo Parks, and Ethel Cain.
A little over a month since Mitski was announced as the final headliner for this year’s All Points East, the festival have expanded the bill to include the likes of Suki Waterhouse, Men I Trust, Molly Payton and more.
Scheduled to take to the stage on Sunday 18th August, Mitski - who released her seventh album, ‘The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We’, last September - will be making her festival headline debut at the event. What’s more, she’ll be joined by an all-star cast of artists across the bill including longtime DIY favourites Beabadoobee, Arlo Parks, and Ethel Cain, as well as brilliant new acts including Sir Chloe, and Wasia Project.
Today, that supporting line-up has expanded further, with buzzy acts such as Good Neighbours, Jacob Alon and Hana Vu also now set to appear, along with Dan Whitlam, Lucius, Emily Jeffri, and Sienna Spiro.
This latest announcement from the London fest - which takes places in Victoria Park from 16th to 25th August - follows the news that The Kills, Joy (Anonymous), NewDad, and Joe Goddard will be joining LCD Soundsystem at their return to the event this summer.
Tickets for Mitski’s headliner at All Points East are on sale now via the festival’s website.
Remind yourself of the full All Points East schedule - which includes headline appearances from Kaytranada, Loyle Carner, Mitski and a double-bill of Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service - below.
AUGUST 2024
16 Kaytranada, Victoria Monét, Thundercat & more
17 Loyle Carner, NAS, Ezra Collective & more
18 Mitski, Beabadoobee, Ethel Cain & more
23 LCD Soundsystem, Pixies, Jai Paul & more
24 Field Day feat. Justice, PinkPantheress & more
25 Death Cab For Cutie & The Postal Service, Phoenix, Gossip & more
Records, etc at
Suki Waterhouse - I Can't Let Go (Vinyl LP - black)
Suki Waterhouse - I Can't Let Go (Vinyl LP - gold)
Suki Waterhouse - I Can't Let Go (Cd)
Molly Payton - Slack (Vinyl LP - white)
Mitski - The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We (Vinyl LP - blue)
Mitski - The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We (Vinyl LP - blue)
Read More
The Neu Bulletin (Nell Mescal, Molly Payton, Slow Fiction and more!)
DIY's essential guide to the best new music.
19th April 2024, 2:00pm
Mitski announced as final headliner for All Points East 2024
She'll be joined by an all-star bill featuring Arlo Parks, Beabadoobee, Ethel Cain and more.
9th April 2024, 9:00am
DIY’s Albums of the Year 2023
It's safe to say that it's been a stellar twelve months on the musical front, but what have DIY's writers had on repeat?
7th December 2023, 6:00pm
The Neu Bulletin (Lime Garden, Sprints, Wasia Project and more!)
DIY's essential guide to the best new music.
17th November 2023, 3:00pm
Popular right now
4-5 Stars
DIIV — Frog in Boiling Water
Featuring SOFT PLAY, Corinne Bailey Rae, 86TVs, English Teacher and more!