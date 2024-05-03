Nell Mescal - Can I Miss It For A Minute?

There’s a certain type of melancholia that has cut through the heart of the mainstream in recent years, led by a generation’s embrace of vulnerability and an onslaught of social media soundtracks far surpassing the typical teenage girl trope. The range is massive – from the watered down to true substance – with the latter often birthing unassuming upstarts and underdogs. Nell Mescal joins the likes of Lizzy McAlpine and Katie Gregson-MacLeod in pairing that small town tradition with the relatable sadness that has led the viral charge over the last few years – delivering songs that are written simultaneously for country pubs and headline stages.

Across five tracks, the Irish singer-songwriter evolves from the gentle to the grand, not least in opener ‘Warm Bodies’’s build from Phoebe Bridgers-esque intro to rousing catharsis. ‘Yellow Dresser’ best captures Nell’s traditionalism yet with a crisp production that brilliantly moves her beyond the classic folk realm – not that this wouldn’t fit in there too. The EP embodies the magic of the social media generation, harnessing authenticity to reach the masses. That ‘Can I Miss It For A Minute?’ wouldn’t sound out of place in pretty much any setting is testament to its impeccable songwriting, and to an artist expertly channelling intimacy and grandeur in equal measure.