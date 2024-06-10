Festivals

Nell Mescal, Hannah Grae, Cate and more join lineup for Shania Twain’s BST Hyde Park show

They join previously announced supports including Anne-Marie and Natalie Imbruglia.

10th June 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Annie-Marie, Cate, Hannah Grae, Nell Mescal, Shania Twain, BST Hyde Park, News, Festivals

Let’s go girls! BST Hyde Park has announced the full lineup for Shania Twain’s headline turn on Sunday 7th July, when the Queen of Country will take to the stage for her debut appearance at the London day festival series. 

Today, some of alt-pop’s most hyped new names have been added to the bill, including Nell Mescal (who’s recently released her debut EP, ‘Can I Miss It For A Minute?’), Cate, and Hannah Grae. They join the likes of previously announced special guests Anne-Marie and Natalie Imbruglia, as well as The Corrs and Ellie King, making for a suitably all-female lineup. 

Speaking ahead of her performance in Hyde Park, Shania Twain has said that “I’ve seen so many of my own musical heroes headlining at Hyde Park and have wonderful summer memories there. It is a real privilege to headline my own show this year. It’s going to be a s**t-kicking party!”

Tickets for Shania’s show on 7th July are available here, while you can find out more about some of this year’s other BST headliners below. 

JUNE 2024
29 SZA, Sampha, Snoh Aalegra, Hope Tala & more
30 Kings of Leon, Paolo Nutini, The Vaccines, Nieve Ella & more

JULY 2024
04 Morgan Wallen, Riley Green, Ernest, Ella Langley & more
05 Andrea Bocelli, Hans Zimmer, Seal, Zucchero & more
06 Robbie Williams (full lineup tba)
12 Stevie Nicks, Brandi Carlile, Anna Calvi, Paris Paloma & more
13 Kylie, Marina, Anitta, Altégo & more
14 Stray Kids, Maisie Peters, Alec Benjamin, Nmixx & more

Nell Mescal, Hannah Grae, Cate and more join lineup for Shania Twain's BST Hyde Park show

Get tickets to watch Shania Twain live now.

Tags: Annie-Marie, Cate, Hannah Grae, Nell Mescal, Shania Twain, BST Hyde Park, News, Festivals

Latest News

FIDLAR announce new album ‘Surviving The Dream’

FIDLAR announce new album Surviving The Dream’

Nottingham’s Divorce share new single ‘My Room’

Nottingham’s Divorce share new single My Room’

Blur to mark one year anniversary of Wembley shows with new live album

Blur to mark one year anniversary of Wembley shows with new live album

Nia Archives confirms details of 2024 Junglists World Tour

Nia Archives confirms details of 2024 Junglists World Tour

Confidence Man announce new album ‘3AM (LA LA LA)’ and share lead single ‘I CAN’T LOSE YOU’

Confidence Man announce new album 3AM (LA LA LA)’ and share lead single I CAN’T LOSE YOU

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Neu

Get To Know… Hannah Grae

Get To Know… Hannah Grae

The Port Talbot riser following in the pop-punk shaped footsteps of Olivia Rodrigo, Avril Lavigne et al.

14th March 2024, 2:30pm

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Love Festivals?

Subscribe here to receive regular updates from DIY on all things festivals.

Popular right now

2024 Festival Guide

Here comes the summer...

2024 Festival Guide

Featuring SOFT PLAY, Corinne Bailey Rae, 86TVs, English Teacher and more!

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY