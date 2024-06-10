Nell Mescal, Hannah Grae, Cate and more join lineup for Shania Twain’s BST Hyde Park show

Let’s go girls! BST Hyde Park has announced the full lineup for Shania Twain’s headline turn on Sunday 7th July, when the Queen of Country will take to the stage for her debut appearance at the London day festival series.

Today, some of alt-pop’s most hyped new names have been added to the bill, including Nell Mescal (who’s recently released her debut EP, ‘Can I Miss It For A Minute?’), Cate, and Hannah Grae. They join the likes of previously announced special guests Anne-Marie and Natalie Imbruglia, as well as The Corrs and Ellie King, making for a suitably all-female lineup.

Speaking ahead of her performance in Hyde Park, Shania Twain has said that “I’ve seen so many of my own musical heroes headlining at Hyde Park and have wonderful summer memories there. It is a real privilege to headline my own show this year. It’s going to be a s**t-kicking party!”

Tickets for Shania’s show on 7th July are available here, while you can find out more about some of this year’s other BST headliners below.

JUNE 2024

29 SZA, Sampha, Snoh Aalegra, Hope Tala & more

30 Kings of Leon, Paolo Nutini, The Vaccines, Nieve Ella & more

JULY 2024

04 Morgan Wallen, Riley Green, Ernest, Ella Langley & more

05 Andrea Bocelli, Hans Zimmer, Seal, Zucchero & more

06 Robbie Williams (full lineup tba)

12 Stevie Nicks, Brandi Carlile, Anna Calvi, Paris Paloma & more

13 Kylie, Marina, Anitta, Altégo & more

14 Stray Kids, Maisie Peters, Alec Benjamin, Nmixx & more