Hozier & Don Toliver join Open’er’s 2024 festival line-up

They’ll be joining the likes of Foo Fighters, Dua Lipa, and Doja Cat at the Polish fest this summer.

3rd June 2024
Words: Sarah Jamieson

This year’s edition of Open’er Festival has gotten even bigger, with Irish singer-songwriter Hozier now confirmed as the event’s final headliner. Set to take to the stage on the event’s final night (6th July), he’ll be joining an all-star cast of bill-toppers that includes rock legends Foo Fighters (3rd July), global chart-topper Dua Lipa (4th July), and pop-rap star Doja Cat (5th July).

In its most recent announcement, the festival have also confirmed that US rapper Don Toliver will also be joining the bill, which already boasts the likes of Disclosure, Ashnikko, 21 Savage, Ice Spice to Michael Kiwanuka and Floating Points.

They’ll all be joining other big names like alt-rock legend Kim Gordon, and Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello at Gdynia-Kosakowo Airport this July, which will also play host to Sampha (whose recent album ‘LAHAI’ was awarded the full five stars from us), shoegaze pioneers Slowdive, and Italian rockers Maneskin.

Open’er 2024 is set to take place at Poland’s Gdynia-Kosakowo Airport from 3rd to 6th July, and tickets are on sale now. You can grab yours and check out the full line-up over on the festival’s website, and remind yourself of 2023’s iteration below. 

